‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary ‘The Last Watch’ Will Reveal Secrets of the Finale

The final season of Game of Thrones is one of the most anticipated events of the year, thanks to the fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels becoming one of the biggest pop culture sensations of the decade. Before the final season even began shooting, producers were teasing fans with the immense scale of the final season, not only in its massive action but also with its emotional revelations that its characters would experience. The series finale will air on HBO on May 19th, leaving a major hole in audiences’ hearts. Luckily, the following week HBO will debut Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a feature-length documentary that chronicles the making of the final season.

Per press release, “Debuting Sunday, May 26th (9-11 p.m. ET), one week after the series finale, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland. The film will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.

“Made with unprecedented access, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines, and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.

“Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it. Jeanie Finlay’s previous credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out, and Goth Cruise. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is her eighth feature film.”

Various home video releases of Game of Thrones have offered fans behind-the-scenes looks at the fantasy series, though The Last Watch sounds like it will give audiences a never-before-seen perspective on the series, exploring the weight of the events of the final season.

The final season of Game of Thrones debuts on HBO on Sunday, April 14th. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch debuts on Sunday, May 26th.

