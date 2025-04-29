Dexter: Resurrection Teaser Trailer Reveals Release Date

Dexter: Resurrection is releasing this summer and we have the first teaser trailer to prove it. Dexter is one of the biggest shows out there and that may come as a surprise since it ended 12 years ago. The serial killer drama has had strong legs on streaming, continuing to find new audiences as younger generations become old enough to discover it on platforms like Netflix and Paramount+. It certainly has an appeal to people now in their early 20s after growing up on lots of Marvel and DC content. Dexter follows a vigilante who has his own dark side, but he uses it for good. He’s a serial killer who takes down those who slip through the cracks of the justice system.

However, as one might imagine, this creates all kinds of conflict for Dexter Morgan. His story has unfolded across three shows with a fourth one coming this year. After being fatally wounded in Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan returns this summer in Dexter: Resurrection. Dexter will seemingly fall back into bad habits after going to New York City in hopes of reconnecting with his estranged son Harrison while also seemingly dodging all kinds of other threats. A brand new teaser trailer reveals that Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on Friday, July 11th on Paramount+ with a two episode premiere. You can see the first teaser starring Michael C. Hall below.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips had previously stated that Dexter: Resurrection would release in June, but it’s possible that the show was shifted back to allow more time for production. Given they are dropping the first two episodes on the same day, it may suggest that June was in fact the original plan. Nevertheless, the legendary serial killer returns very, very soon. A full trailer showing footage from the show also likely isn’t far out, as the cast and crew of Dexter: Resurrection will be hosting a panel at CCXP Mexico 2025, a Comic-Con-like event, at the end of May. It’s likely a trailer will release around then.

It has also been confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will have multiple seasons, unlike New Blood. Michael C. Hall confirmed that he sees Dexter: Resurrection as a “new beginning” for the franchise and is energized about its future. As of right now, we have no idea how long it will run for, though. On top of that, Dexter: Original Sin is getting a second season, but it likely won’t premiere until sometime in 2026 at the absolute earliest.

Dexter: Resurrection will have ten episodes in its first season, meaning it will likely wrap up at the start of September. The cast will feature the likes of Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, and Neil Patrick Harris alongside familiar faces like David Zayas, James Remar, and the Trinity Killer himself John Lithgow.