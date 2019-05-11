Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Attends NBA Playoff Game With Infamous Coffee Cup

The NBA playoffs are in full swing at the moment, as the Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors in game 5 of the West Semifinals, and the stars definitely turned up for the big event. Amongst the fans in Houston, Texas are Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and it was Clarke that actually had the most memorable moment of the first half. The Rockets mascot Clutch discovered that Clarke was sitting in the front row, and what followed was amazing.

During the game, Clutch walked onto the court while holding a coffee cup, but as he walked down the court he was shocked by who he saw, dropping the coffee cup on the ground. He then knelt down as the camera panned over to reveal Emilia Clarke sitting in the front row. Her reaction is hilarious, and the announce team gave her a raucous introduction, saying “the Queen of Dragons!”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other fans started using their arms to bow as well, and Clarke couldn’t help but laugh, wave, and hide her face several times. Clutch then came in and held her hand and she gave him a smile, making for an unexpected but delightful moment. You can see the whole thing in the video below.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨 The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

“🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨

The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!

@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne”

Clutch’s coffee cup was a reference to the infamous coffee cup that showed up during a recent episode of Game of Thrones, something not caught while filming but definitely made an impression with fans online.

Houston went one better during their sequence though and put a graphic at the bottom of the screen that listed out Clarke’s many titles, and you can read the full thing below.

The description reads “Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, The First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men. Protector of the Seven Kingdoms. The Mother of Dragons. The Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea. The Unburnt. The Breaker of Chains.”

As for the Rockets, this is a pivotal game, as if they don’t win they go home and the Warriors move onto their next matchup. If they win they force a Game 7 in Golden State.

Fans can see Clarke Sundays on Game of Thrones, which airs on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!