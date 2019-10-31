Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Was Really Behind Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup Fiasco

Halloween week has been a busy one for Game of Thrones, which might be kind of peculiar because the series ended a while ago. One of the most heated controversies around the final season might have just gotten a definitive answer from one of the series stars. Emilia Clarke told EW about the now-infamous coffee cup on set and how that actually transpired. In “The Last of the Starks,” a very noticeable modern cup is just chilling out on the table during a scene where Daenerys Targaryen is sitting at a table. Sophie Turner has blamed both Clarke and Kit Harington for his part in the debacle. But, Clarke has now set the record straight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

“Here’s the truth,” Clarke reveals to Jimmy Fallon during this mid-week episode. “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress continues to explain why Hill was in no rush to come forward. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you,’” she says. “And I was like, ‘What?!’”

So that’s one mystery down, but the lasting sting of that moment is still being felt in the fandom. In fact the series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss talked a lot about their missteps down the stretch with Game of Thrones last week in an interview. That didn’t go too well, and when certain quotes started to make the rounds on social media, a whole lot of fans felt betrayed by the carelessness displayed by the duo. Things would go from bad to worse as the two exited their planned Star Wars trilogy this week. Benioff and Weiss are citing schedule conflicts as the big reason why.

Now, that will be of little consolation to Game of Thrones fans who believe they were shortchanged by the showrunners. But, lots of people in the Star Wars fandom are relieved that the two creatives won’t have a chance to pull something similar near their favorite franchise. The coffee controversy will never definitively be solved until someone makes a documentary about the show. Who knows, maybe that will be a better watch than the final stretch of GOT was?