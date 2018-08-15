‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases Heartbreaking Final Season

The final season of Game of Thrones debuts next year, a bittersweet feeling for some as we’re excited to see how the story concludes but will be sad to say goodbye to many of our favorite characters. As if we weren’t already anticipating feeling plenty of emotions, star Nathalie Emmanuel promised that the final season would be “heartbreaking.”

“There are so many characters and stories that haven’t found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking,” the actress shared with IANS recently. “All of the things that you expect from Game of Thrones, but at the same time since it is the last one, the emotions will be so much more intense. I am very excited for people to see it. We have been working so hard on it. The production is finished now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress plays Missandei, a close confidant of Daenerys Targaryen, with Emmanuel’s clues about what to expect possibly hinting at some dark fates for the characters closest to her.

The series, inspired by George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels, first debuted back in 2011. The series has, at times, been criticized for not moving quickly enough, through Emmanuel notes that these final episodes in Season Eight will bring all of the many storylines together.

“I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher,” Emmanuel shared. “There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense.”

Despite the pace of the show having peaks and valleys, viewers have regularly been shocked with surprising plot twists or unexpected character deaths. The actress’ comments about the severity of these storylines culminating might be more catastrophic than what viewers could handle.

Emmanuel added, “I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one.”

Earlier this year, co-star Sophie Turner echoed the unpredictability of this final season.

“For me – without giving anything away, I guess – I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show’s ending really is,” Turner shared with Digital Spy, while noting that “it really is so unpredictable the way that [the series] ends up.”

While it doesn’t have an official release date, the final season will reportedly air during the first half of 2019.

What do you think could happen in the final season? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Hindustan Times]