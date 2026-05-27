7 Best New TV Shows of 2026 (So Far), Ranked

As the years go by, TV keeps getting more and more shows. However, a year packed with releases does not always mean a year packed with great series. Still, 2026 has already given us some incredible new productions with tons of potential. Some arrived with a strong sense of identity, others brought bold and creative ideas, some turned out to be surprisingly good book adaptations, while others took familiar formulas and made them feel fresh again. Overall, the year has offered a surprisingly diverse lineup. The problem is that there are now so many releases that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed about what to start watching, or even some great shows getting completely overlooked.

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That’s why this list highlights some of the best options so far. Here, you’ll find the 7 best TV series that came out in 2026 so far, ranked from good to absolute must-watch. Each one has already gotten people talking for completely different reasons.

7) Spider-Noir

image courtesy of prime video

After years of almost every superhero adaptation feeling like it was built from the exact same formula, Spider-Noir showed up looking far stranger, more stylized, and far more creative than most people expected. The story follows an older, worn-down version of Spider-Man, Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), investigating crimes in a New York inspired by classic noir cinema, with mystery, sharp humor, and a black-and-white aesthetic. But what already makes it one of the best new series of the year? Personality.

From the very beginning, the show feels like it actually wants to tell a specific story, with a strong visual identity and a tone that stands apart from most modern superhero adaptations. So far, very few 2026 shows have sparked this kind of immediate excitement, especially within the superhero genre. Of course, it’s still too early to know whether it can maintain this level in a possible second season, but Spider-Noir‘s first impression was strong enough to earn a spot on this list.

6) Off Campus

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Last year, it was Heated Rivalry; this year, Off Campus is dominating everything. This is a show that could have ended up as just another adaptation of a popular book series, but it surprised people because it really understands the emotional appeal of the original material without feeling artificial for modern audiences. The story follows a group of college students dealing with relationships, insecurities, friendships, and all kinds of personal pressure as romances begin to develop.

At first, it may not seem like anything particularly groundbreaking, but it earns its place on this list since everything feels incredibly engaging and natural to watch. None of the drama feels forced just for the sake of creating tension. Besides, the cast has extremely strong chemistry, the dialogue works far better than expected, and the characters really feel like people you could easily meet in real life — that’s what creates such a strong connection with viewers. Off Campus is fun, emotionally satisfying, and has a lot of room to grow. But compared to the other shows on this list, its formula still feels less ambitious.

5) The Boroughs

Image courtesy of Netflix

When The Boroughs was first announced, a lot of people assumed it would just be another attempt to recreate the Stranger Things formula, but the show actually has a far more interesting premise than that. It follows residents of a retirement community dealing with supernatural events, but the biggest strength is putting older characters at the center of this kind of story. So instead of relying on nostalgia or adventure, the show uses horror and sci-fi to explore aging, regret, and the fear of death.

But what really surprises is how seriously and emotionally the series approaches its themes; this is not a light production at all. And in some aspects, it even manages to surpass ST. On the other hand, The Boroughs can be a little inconsistent when it comes to pacing and some story decisions. It’s not bad, but it probably won’t work for everyone equally. Still, it’s much easier to remember the bold and unusual things the show tries to do than to focus on its flaws, and that’s what makes it stand out.

4) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

image courtesy of hbo

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is everything the Game of Thrones universe needed, as its tone feels like a breath of fresh air after so much war, tragedy, and political chaos. Going in the complete opposite direction of both the original show and House of the Dragon, this spin-off follows Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) traveling across Westeros in a much smaller-scale story that focuses far more on character interactions and relationships than on huge battles or endless political conspiracies. And that ended up being exactly what fans responded to the most.

There’s a very natural charm here that strongly recalls the early seasons of GOT, back when conversations and character dynamics felt just as important as the major events. Add some lighter energy and humor to that, and the result is incredibly easy to enjoy. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is warm, likable, and possibly the strongest show the franchise has delivered in years. The only reason it doesn’t rank higher on this particular list is that it still relies a little more on existing fan attachment to Westeros than on the general audience.

3) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel studios

After so many Marvel Cinematic Universe projects feeling like they were built in the exact same factory, Wonder Man finally gives the impression that someone was allowed to have real creative freedom again. The show centers on Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an actor trying to survive in Hollywood and dealing with fame, insecurity, and identity issues. However, this premise is used to create a satire that’s far funnier and more self-aware than most viewers probably expected.

Everyone knows Marvel Studios has been trying to rebuild its image lately, and with Wonder Man, it proved that it’s no longer desperately trying to set up a dozen future projects at the same time. For the first time in a while, this actually feels like a show interested in telling its own story and nothing else. And the plot itself works so well, mainly because the protagonist feels more like an emotionally lost person than a traditional superhero. Obviously, it still doesn’t reach the level of some other 2026 productions, but it’s the kind of creative refresh inside the MCU that people really haven’t seen since Moon Knight.

2) Widow’s Bay

image courtesy of apple tv

Widow’s Bay didn’t become some massive breakout hit, and barely anyone is talking about it right now — but if you’re into horror and mystery, there’s a good chance it’s already on your radar. The show follows Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys), the mayor of a cursed small town, trying to modernize the area while increasingly bizarre things begin happening around him. In theory, it sounds like something fairly generic within the genre, but the real appeal here is the tone: supernatural horror mixed with drama and just the right amount of dark humor makes the series incredibly entertaining to watch.

And no, the show is not constantly quirky for the sake of it; if anything, it actively tries to avoid that vibe. It also helps that it completely understands its own atmosphere: the town feels alive, the characters have a lot of personality, and there’s a strong Stephen King energy throughout without ever feeling like an imitation. Widow’s Bay feels like that perfect hidden show you spend forever trying to find while scrolling through endless streaming content. It knows exactly what it wants to be, feels pretty original, and you can tell that from the very first episode.

1) Margo’s Got Money Troubles

image courtesy of apple tv

Margo’s Got Money Troubles falls into the underrated category, but mostly because it never got the huge marketing push that other shows received. Still, this is absolutely a series that feels tailor-made for anyone looking for something completely new to get obsessed with. It starts with an idea that sounds almost ridiculous and somehow turns into something smart and emotional. The story follows Margo (Elle Fanning), a young mother who’s financially desperate and decides to join OnlyFans using strategies inspired by professional wrestling. Honestly, the premise sells itself.

But what actually makes the show so impossible to ignore is how impressive the writing is at taking such a chaotic concept and turning it into something genuinely human. Forget a protagonist who exists just to be the punchline, and forget lazy commentary about internet culture or online exposure. Margo’s Got Money Troubles is really about survival, dignity, and the pressure to turn your own life into a performance just to keep going. The show is funny when it needs to be, uncomfortable at the right moments, and emotionally honest throughout. And it also feels incredibly tied to reality right now.

What other shows from this year do you think should’ve made the list? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!