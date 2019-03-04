‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Featured on 16 Entertainment Weekly Covers

The cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones takes center stage on 16 Entertainment Weekly covers.

The covers collectible covers commemorate the final season of the hit HBO fantasy series. Fans have been anticipating the coming finale for years. Showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff discussed what fans should expect when it finally arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When something has been sitting with you for so long, you have such a specific sense of the way each moment should play and feel,” Weiss says. “Not just in terms of ‘this shot or that shot,’ though sometimes it’s that as well. So it’s not really fair to ask somebody else to get that right. We’d be lurking over their shoulder every take driving them crazy making it hard for them to do their job. If we’re going to drive anybody crazy it might as well be ourselves.

“We want people to love it. It matters a lot to us. We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. I’m hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it’s like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?’”

Benioff added, “From the beginning we’ve talked about how the show would end. A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry.”

Keep reading to see all 16 EW covers.

Are you excited about the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14th.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Isaac Hemstead Wright as Bran Stark

Nathalie Emmanuel as MIssandei, Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Gregor Clegane, Rory McCann as Sandor Clegane

Conleth Hill as Varys, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Hannah Murray as Gilly, John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Vladimír Furdík as The Night King