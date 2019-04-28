TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Freaking Out Over a Mysterious Face Creeping Behind Sansa Stark in New Photo

The final season of Game of Thrones is underway, and many fan favorite characters have converged […]



The final season of Game of Thrones is underway, and many fan favorite characters have converged on Winterfell to make one last stand and fight for the living. Winter is here, and the Night King is marching south with the Army of the Dead to wipe out every living creature in Westeros. Many fans have a lot of questions, but this new picture from the upcoming episode is causing a bit of an uproar.

As pointed out by noted novelist Alexandra Bracken, a photo of Sansa Stark in the upcoming episode has some cryptic implications. Check out the image below, and start making up your own excuse why that face shouldn’t give you nightmares this evening.

Some Game of Thrones fans are shook because of this photo, but we shouldn’t dwell too much on the supernatural.

Producer Bryan Cogman promised that it will be an epic story, especially after the slower episodes that kicked off the season. Some fans might be mad about the slower pace, but the writer said they’re telling the story they always wanted to tell.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell, and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” said Cogman. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do. We determined pretty early on that we would explore this idea of, “What would you do if you thought it was your last night on Earth?” It felt appropriate, and even necessary, at this stage in the game — no pun intended.”

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this weekend on HBO TV, but read on to see what people are saying about this scary tweet…

