Game of Thrones Star Wishes Final Season Was Longer

One of the stars of Game of Thrones thinks that the final season could have been a bit longer. Kristian Nairn played Hodor on the hit HBO series. In a recent conversation with Express over in the UK, the actor explained his feelings that the controversial last season could have improved if there was a bit more time. A lot of fans are still carrying the scars from that time. Game of Thrones had built up quite frankly, unsustainable hype entering the final frame. It was going to be a tough hill to climb no matter what. But, upon getting to the last entries in the series and having production issues, a bit of trouble with fidelity on TV screens, and some contested narrative choices all ended up alienating a ton of their viewers. It’s possible that if the finale and the proceeding episodes had more time to breathe, then maybe the fan reaction wouldn’t have engulfed everything in the way that it did.

“I try to be objective here. But, I’m a fan of things too and when something you deeply love doesn’t live up to what you expect, I get it, I understand,” he said. I didn’t dislike the last season, I just wish it was longer.”

For those wondering, Casey Bloys, the head of programming for HBO said that GOT would only be a bigger factor for them going forward.

“Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old,” Bloys said at a Variety event. “I don’t know that it would get that big, but certainly it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world. So I don’t think it’s just going to be the one [show] for the rest of its life.”

“It is an HBO show. What that means in ’22, could there be some sort of sneak or something? I mean, who knows?” he continued. “Like I said before, we were talking Euphoria, which we released early on Max the weekend before its linear premiere. Who knows? I mean, ’22 seems so long away and so far out, so we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes. I just want to get shooting first.”

