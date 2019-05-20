Game of Thrones Series Finale: SPOILER Wins the Iron Throne

Warning – This Article contains the biggest Game of Thrones SPOILER ever!

Game of Thrones has aired its final episode, and it was time for the show to live up to its name, and reveal which character ends up sitting on the Iron Throne. With even Vegas counting the odds of who Game of Thrones‘ big winner would be, this was a reveal that the entire world was waiting for – and ultimately the answer wasn’t quite so simple and straightforward.

All that said… Bran Stark ends up being the King of Westeros.

Headed into the Game of Thrones finale, it seemed that history would repeat itself, with two Targaryens clashing for the throne. However, Jon Snow ends the battle before it ever begins, by killing Daenerys during an intimate moment between the two. That act leaves both Jon and Tyrion imprisoned by Grey Worm and Daenerys’ army, which pretty much knocks them out of the running to take the throne.

Ultimately Tyrion’s cleverness prevails, as he argues that it should be up to the new ruler of Westeros (not the military of a dead queen) to determine Jon Snow’s fate. A democratic vote is proposed by Sam, and knocked down by Tyrion. A council led by Sansa ultimately deliberates and decides that Bran Stark should be king.

As king, Bran decrees that Jon Snow once again take the black, forcing him to join the Night’s Watch once again.

Bran’s chosen council consists of Samwell Tarly as the Grand Maester; Davos Seaworth as Master of ships; Bronn as Master of Coin and High Garden; Brienne as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard; Yara Greyjoy as Lord of Iron Islands; Robin Arryn Lord of the Mountain and the Vale; and Gendry Baratheon Lord of Storm’s End.

A lot of Game of Thornes fans may be upset that it’s Bran (rather than Jon or Daenerys or Arya) who ended up as ruler. However, it does make sense in the context of George R.R. Martin’s world, and its history. Bran’s namesake (Brandon Stark) was the famously benevolent ruler known as “Bran the Builder,” who lived during the Age of Heroes. Brandon Stark is said to have built The Wall and Winterfell, as well as Storm’s End. Brandon’s vision for Westeros and achievements in building it are cited many times throughout the series. It’s also been suggested that the entire legend of “Bran the Builder” might be false, or just a misconception of history, wherein other stories of many other figures got combined into one mythical hero.

That’s a fitting connection to not only Game of Thrones, but also potentially HBOs upcoming prequel series. With the power of the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran Stark literally has the vision to build and rule a better Westeros – one able to escape the terrible cycle of its own history. The Bran Stark we know is clearly the best successor to the legacy of Bran the Builder that the show could hope for.

It also may be the perfect springboard to a story of the history that connects to this fully-plotted story of Game of Thrones. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s the early teaser for HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series:

The show is set “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know…“

Game of Thrones is now done. How do you feel about Bran getting the throne?