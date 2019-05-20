Game of Thrones Series Finale Crashes HBO Streaming Apps

TV Shows

Game of Thrones has caused widespread outages on the wide array of HBO streaming platforms for those trying to tune into the show’s series finale. This marks the sixth straight week HBO platforms have gone down for many on a Sunday night as a direct result of Game of Thrones, despite divisive episodes that have left fans warring on digital media circles.

The series finale comes at a time when a petition launched to remake the eighth season in the past week has tallied over one million signers on Change.org.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” petition creator Dylan D. said. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available for streaming through a variety of platforms.

