Twin Peaks Co-Creator Addresses Season 4 Chances

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost has given an update regarding the possibility of a fourth season of the surreal mystery series, and it seems unlikely that fans will see the return of Dale Cooper and Laura Palmer. Frost, who co-wrote and created the show alongside director David Lynch, revealed that the death of his colleague likely means that the story of Twin Peaks will not continue, and some questions will remain unanswered. That would make the third season revival, Twin Peaks: The Return, which aired on Showtime in 2017, likely the final chapter in the story that began back in 1990.

Speaking in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Frost explained that he and Lynch had some brief discussions about what Season 4 of Twin Peaks might look like and how the story could evolve before his death earlier this year. Without Lynch to work with, it appears that Frost is content with how the show ended. “We had talked a little bit about where a fourth season might go, but with David having left us, it’s hard to imagine doing anything beyond this,” said Frost. “It certainly feels like it closed the circle.”

He continued, “Initially, David and I were in two minds about how to end The Return. I felt that Cooper going back and rescuing Laura, then having the mystery of her death disappear, might be an extraordinary way to bring us back to ground zero. But David said, ‘He has to pay a price for what he’s tried to do.’ Sheryl Lee was incredible. This is the moment when the full horror comes back to this poor soul; it’s the price Laura Palmer pays for Cooper’s attempted good deed. That was the end of this story.”

A Twin Peaks Season 4 or Reboot Is Unlikely

Frost has previously spoken about the fact that talks over a fourth season of Twin Peaks had taken place with Lynch, who maintained a sense of creativity despite his struggles with emphysema. Health concerns meant Frost didn’t push his friend to commit to anything, though, and no firm plans were ever made. The writer also previously confirmed that he and Lynch owned the rights to Twin Peaks, so there’s little chance of the series being rebooted without his blessing.

Lynch, described as a visionary director who worked on films such as Dune, Mulholland Drive, and Blue Velvet, passed away on January 16, 2025, at the age of 78. Having been diagnosed with emphysema in 2024 after a lifetime of smoking, Lynch had essentially become housebound and was unable to continue his work. He was nominated three times for the Academy Award for Best Director and also directed several high-profile music videos for artists such as Nine Inch Nails and Moby.

Although it may be disappointing to know that some Twin Peaks mysteries might never be explained, it is likely a good thing that the show will not continue without Lynch involved. Alongside Frost, he was the driving force behind the series, and without his unique surrealism or influence, future installments of the series wouldn’t have quite the same feel to them.

