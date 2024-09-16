Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Still Supports Controversial Finale

HBO's Game of Thrones dominated the pop culture landscape for the better part of a decade, and based largely on how passionate its following became, there was no way its series finale could appease all fans. Star of the series Peter Dinklage is one of the fans who appreciated the way the story came to an end, even if other members of the series' cast and crew have had the time to reflect on their involvement and expressed their frustrations with the finale. Dinklage did note, however, that this was merely his opinion and that everyone is entitled to their own thoughts.

"I like the finale! You don't have to agree with me. How about if I said like, 'Yeah, I agree. I hated the finale. The whole last season was horrible,'? I mean, that would sit much worse than if I said I loved it, which I did," Dinklage expressed to Rolling Stone. "I can't speak for anybody else's opinion, and that's what makes what we do fun, because everybody does have a difference of opinion and everybody gets to write about it and chat about it and drink over it and argue about it. It's great. I mean, I think it means you're doing something right. It's like an old Irish way of looking at the world. There's something wrong if everything's OK."

This is only the latest instance of Dinklage showing his support for the series, as he expressed back in 2021 how he thinks fans were mainly upset because any ending inherently comes with some negative feelings, especially when the drama of the show's sendoff came with so many tragic reveals.

"I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them," Dinklage shared with The New York Times. "We were going off the air and they didn't know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that."

He joked, "They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on ... No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it. Yeah, it was called Game of Thrones, but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that."

Even if fans are still divided over the reveals of the finale, enthusiasm in the franchise as a whole persists, as evidenced by the popularity of House of the Dragon. Multiple other Game of Thrones spinoffs are also currently in various stages of development.

