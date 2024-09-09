Game of Thrones Star Reveals They Were "Frustrated" by Character's Death

One of the many deaths on Game of Thrones left one of its actors "frustrated." Fans of the HBO Original series came to understand that death and violence were many of its calling cards. One of the more explosive deaths took place in the Season 6 finale, titled "The Winds of Winter," with several key characters meeting an untimely fate. Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, who was married to King Tommen Lannister. This brought Margaery into conflict with Tommen's mother, Cersei (Lena Headey), who got her revenge for being humiliated during her Walk of Shame through the streets of King's Landing. The Margaery Tyrell actress gave her thoughts on the events that led to her fiery death.

Collider spoke to Natalie Dormer for the site's Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff for the psychological thriller The Wasp. The topic turned to Margaery Tyrell's death, which happened while Cersei was on trial in the Great Sept. Cersei and Tommen were nowhere to be found for the trial, because Cersei had orchestrated the igniting of wildfire underneath. Dormer admitted to having mixed feelings about her character's death, but she got some sage advice from a mentor that eased her concerns.

Natalie Dormer recounts the abuse Margaery Tyrell endured on Game of Thrones

"I was frustrated that she went that way, but then she was frustrated in the scene," Dormer said. "And I was once told by a much older actor, 'Don't get confused. If you're feeling something, always check yourself that it's not just that your character is feeling it, and, via osmosis, it's seeping into you.' Because if you play something, your body doesn't know any different, and if you're playing something repetitively, as you obviously have to do on a shoot, sometimes that emotion can seep into you."

Margaery Tyrell had to put up with a lot of abuse during her multiple seasons on Game of Thrones. Before being with Tommen, Margaery was engaged to Joffrey Baratheon, who was a vicious king. Dormer discussed how Margaery deserved a better fate for having to put up with all of that abuse.

"So, of course, she deserved better. I wanted more for her, but she's so frustrated in that moment with the Sparrow, with Jonathan [Pryce], and so that's part of it," she added. "That's how you know you're doing it right, because you're like, 'I just need someone to listen to me a little bit more.' She was vindicated in the end. It's just a couple of sentences, but it's all that needed to be said. She was vindicated, and I felt like I could let her go in that moment because I was like, '"She said it, man.'"

Game of Thrones fans can rewatch all eight seasons on HBO, as well as the first two seasons of the spinoff House of the Dragon.