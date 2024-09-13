Game of Thrones Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Reportedly Wraps Production

The next Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is done with production - so when is it getting released?

The Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has apparently wrapped production. Shooting on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms began back in June, and production mostly took place in Northern Belfast, Ireland. There are only six episodes slated for the first season of The Hedge Knight, so that timeline of production tracks.

There will likely be additional months needed for reshoots or pickups that are needed, as well as post-production (visual effects, editing). That creates an interesting release window for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms; as of now, it looks like late summer or fall of 2025 would be the most likely slot for the premiere. If that's the case, then the new spinoff series will perfectly fill the gap between House of the Dragon Season 2 this year, and House of the Dragon Season 3, which is expected to arrive in 2026.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently sparked controversy by criticizing Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but in a recent interview, he made sure to let fans know that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is looking great:

"I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw. Great cast. [The lead characters] Dunk and Egg look as if they walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them. I certainly do. [Showrunner Ira Parker] is doing a great job," Martin told THR.

Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast & Story

Synopsis: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros...a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The series stars Peter Claffey (who plays the legendary knight Ser Duncan the Tall), and Dexter Sol Ansell (as Duncan's squire, Egg). The larger cast of characters includes Edward Ashley (Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway; Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane) as Daeron Targaryen; Youssef Kerkour (House of Gucci) as Steely Pate; Daniel Monks (Netflix's upcoming film Kaos) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion; Shaun Thomas (How to Have Sex) as Raymun Fossoway; Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) as Plummer; Danny Webb (HBO's The Regime) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree; Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen; Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen; Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle; Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

Source: Redanian Intelligence