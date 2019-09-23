Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie Draws Comparisons to Jesus in Emmy Awards Dress

The biggest night in television is finally here as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are currently airing on FOX. One of the many series nominated for various awards is Game of Thrones, which scored a record-breaking 32 nominations this year. Ten of those nominations are for the cast, which includes Lena Headey, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams. All ten of the stars look dynamite tonight, but it’s Christie’s outfit that’s getting the most attention. The actor known for playing Brienne of Tarth hit the purple carpet in an outfit so regal, it’s making the Internet compare her to Jesus himself.

In addition to the acting categories, Game of Thrones is also up for Best Drama tonight. Over its eight-season run, the series has received a total of 161 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including eight consecutive Outstanding Drama Series nominations, with 57 total wins. In addition to the Emmys, the series recently scored four Saturn Awards.

While you anxiously await the news of Game of Thrones‘ nominations, please enjoy these great tweets about Christie’s ensemble:

We See No Difference

jesus walking on water / gwendoline christie walking the emmy’s carpet pic.twitter.com/7DJG5COH0N — emmy adams (@ohfIux) September 22, 2019

Someone Get On Etsy ASAP

I need one of those Jesus candles but with Gwendoline Christie on it. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/PEZa8t785i — #wandpocket 👩🏻‍🎤 (@311tessa) September 23, 2019

Why The Red Carpet Matters

I don’t watch the red carpet stuff, so I missed Gwendoline Christie coming out looking like Jesus. Damn lady. #Emmy2019 pic.twitter.com/fJfMHNzdoj — M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) September 23, 2019

Who Wore It Best?

Who wore it better: Gwendoline Christie vs Jesus edition pic.twitter.com/qDBWAFybl6 — Gabriela Varas (@lagabivaras) September 22, 2019

Saint Barbara, Though!

Folks saying that the magnificent Gwendoline Christie arrived at the Emmys looking like the Pope or Jesus, but knowing her character’s badassery with a sword, I have to go with Saint Barbara! #Emmys2019 #gwendolinechristie #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/V3DHpK0Q7e — Kevin Delgado (@kdel_kevin) September 23, 2019

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.