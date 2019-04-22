‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Reminds Viewers Arya Is 18, Leading to Sex Scene Speculation

The final season of Game of Thrones is underway, and fans are eager to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne when it’s all said and done. Others are wondering if the forces of Westeros will be able to stop the Night King and the Army of the Dead. And others want to know if Jon Snow will continue to sleep with his aunt. But HBO wants to remind you of something else, and fans aren’t sure what to think about it…

On the UK’s official Twitter account, HBO made a joke about all of the insane things Arya Stark has accomplished on her journey, explicitly pointing out that the brutal assassin is now 18 years old. Take a look:

By age 18 in Westeros you should have: – Had a pet.

– Moved out on your own.

– Travelled extensively.

– Had a kill list.

– Pretended to be the opposite sex to evade capture.

– Been blind for a while.

– Ticked at least three people off of your kill list. — HBO (@HBO_UK) April 21, 2019

Of course, many fans aren’t sure how to respond to that. Most of them are making jokes, pointing out HBO’s not-so-subtle reminder as an indication that the show is setting up an intimate scene for Arya Stark.

And, to no surprise, other fans are objecting to that idea. After all, Maisie Williams began her time on the show as a child. Even after a decade, many viewers have watched her grow up and think the prospect of such a scene is awkward or off putting.

lol i don’t need/want to see arya or any other kid doing some beef — xam (@Abobo_World) April 21, 2019

But this is Game of Thrones, and the series has become successful for its thoughtful and well-crafted storytelling. And Williams herself is now 22 years old. The only strange thing here is that HBO is obviously revealing their hand with a dubious (and kind of creepy) social media post hours before the episode premieres. Who knows, maybe this was a response to the leak?

The rest of us will find out what happens when the new episode of Game of Thrones airs this evening.

