Game Of Thrones Spinoff House Of Dragon Character Posters Released

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon has some brand new character posters this week. Along with the first trailer that debuted this morning, fans can have a look at Matt Smith and all the other talented actors bringing these characters to life in the prequel. Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans are along for the ride this time around. House of the Dragon is a prequel series for the HBO mega-hit and has attracted a ton of attention online. With Warner Bros. Discovery under new management, they're going to be banking on established franchises to draw in the existing viewers that flocked to the streamer and the cable channel in recent years. From the looks of things, there's a lot to be excited about. Check out the posters down below.

HBO has an official synopsis for House of the Dragon: "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

