Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Teaser Trailer Released

HBO has released the teaser trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. Starring Doctor Who star Matt Smith, the series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons." In contrast to Martin's comments, series star Matt Smith told ComicBook.com that House of the Dragon is something different from Game of Thrones, despite taking place in the same universe.

Back in March, the official Game of Thrones Twitter account tweeted the simple message, "Sleep well." The timing of that tweet -- which came shortly before the Academy Awards aired -- got fans thinking a trailer was coming, but at the time, nothing happened. Of course, Game of Thrones fans are fairly accustomed to waiting.

"I think it's really different to the original series, to be honest with you," Smith told us. "I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don't know. The truth is I haven't seen any so it's difficult for me. Essentially it's in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in House of the Dragon. The cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

According to HBO's official House of the Dragon synopsis, "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21st.