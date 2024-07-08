Game of Thrones Star Says He’ll Watch House of the Dragon “At Some Point” (Exclusive)

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones have wildly diverse reactions to the prequel series House of the Dragon, with some intentionally avoiding learning anything about the project while others merely think it’s too soon to attempt to watch such a familiar world just as a fan. In the case of Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay Bolton in the original series, he hasn’t watched the series yet he thinks it’s merely a matter of time before he catches up with the prequel. One reason he’s been too busy to watch the prequel is he’s been making the TV series Those About to Die for Peacock, which premieres on July 18th.

“I haven’t seen it, no. But not because of any particular reason,” Rheon confirmed to ComicBook. “I will watch it, I’m sure, at some point. I just probably haven’t quite had the time or whatever. But yeah, I’ll give it a watch. I hear it’s very, very good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rheon’s costar in Those About to Die Sara Martins shared her endorsement of the prequel, expressing, “I’ve seen Season 1, Season 2 is just coming now and for some reason to find the platform where it has changed in France. But yes, I will find the time to watch it. Definitely.”

Rheon’s Ramsay was easily one of the most ruthless figures in Game of Thrones, and while he might not be as overtly brutal in his new series, fans will be thrilled to see him back in a historical-inspired drama.

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

The ensemble cast of Those About to Die includes Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Lara Wolf, Angeliqa Devi, Kyshan Wilson, and Alicia Edogamhe.

Those About to Die premieres on Peacock on July 18th. Season 2 of House of the Dragon debuts new episodes on HBO on Sundays.

What do you think of the actor’s remarks? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!