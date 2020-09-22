Game of Thrones Spinoff Series Still Targeting a 2022 Release

✖

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is still targeting a 2022 release date. HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline that the series is still on track for 2022. He also confirmed that casting for the series is underway, though no additional specifics were given about exactly where the series is in the casting process.

Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen. The spinoff was given a series order back in 2019. HBO ordered House of the Dragon straight to series for 10 episodes in October 2019. George R.R. Martin, Vince Gerardis, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik are executive producers, with Condal and Sapochnik also serving as showrunners.

"The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories," Bloys said at the time. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan [Condal], and George [R.R. Martin]."

A rumor late last month revealed that the series is looking to cast at least one very significant Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, "the rogue prince," also known as "Lord Flea Bottom". Daemon was the adventurous brother of King Viserys I, the king whose progeny would fight over control of the Iron Throne in the civil war known in Westerosi history as "The Dance with Dragons." Daemon's relationship with his brother is the subject of George R.R. Martin's novelette, The Rogue Prince.

As for how House of Dragons will impact Game of Thrones -- at least in terms of the very eagerly anticipated Winds of Winter novel, Martin previously said that the prequel project will not prevent him from completing the final books of A Song of Ice and Fire.

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones," Martin shared on his blog. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

