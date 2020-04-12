Game of Thrones Fans Raise the Banner For House Stark

Game of Thrones fans got together to raise the banner for House Stark one more time on Twitter. A popular fan account asked the fanbase to choose between House Stark, House Targaryen, House Baratheon, and House Lannister. Now, that’s a lot of the main players over the course of the saga, but only the Starks managed to trend on the platform. It’s easy to see why, after all, some pretty messed up stuff befell their clan during the HBO mega-hit. (Unfortunately for them, almost everyone had a rough go of it during the show.) Still, seeing people rally together to celebrate an iconic show was nice to see on a Saturday evening.

The fury from that finale does not seem to have dissipated at all since last year around this time. People were expecting the moon and the stars and a lot of them felt like they only got a dumb coffee cup in return. That’s the breaks in television sometimes. But, a lot of the responders are trying to spin it in a way that maximizes the good times with the series. But, when things came crashing down, they came tumbling in a hurry. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote about that in his review of the final season, and he shared a ton of the frustration that the fanbase was feeling.

“The final season of Game of Thrones came along with tremendous expectations for quality as its sprawling narrative came to a conclusion, Davis began. “Both the production quality and writing of the series since its beginning had set a new standard for television, especially on premium networks. However, the current, final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is swinging and missing on both fronts as a hurried journey toward the finish line is ultimately hurting the series and possibly its legacy.”

“Once the wall fell and “Winter” came for Winterfell, things truly started to spiral,” he continued. “Not only were characters routinely journeying back and forth between King’s Landing and Winterfell, but narrative threads once thought to be important showed their true, useless colors. The biggest hype beast in the show’s entire history turned out to be nothing more than just that with symptoms of plot device syndrome — but it wouldn’t even amount to that much (more in a bit).”

saw house stark trending and realized.. if we’re all on lock down- that means George R. R. Martin is too. he has no more excuses not to write!! give us the book old man!!! — Nelly (@chanpears) April 12, 2020

I know not why House Stark of Winterfell doth trend on Twitter, but raise my banner I shall… 🐺 pic.twitter.com/B5JO4gCEQf — Chello (@chellovate) April 12, 2020

I don’t know why House Stark is trending but… pic.twitter.com/1A5uUStf6k — Cordelia (@Cordelia894) April 12, 2020

I don’t know why House Stark is trending but… let’s appreciate the best character and her badassery #aryastark pic.twitter.com/JH93cyUkR4 — Yazy Lee (@YazyLee) April 12, 2020

house stark trending yup yup as it should be pic.twitter.com/GngdGdVFE6 — saoirse ronan love bot (@shackiehroonen) April 12, 2020

When you see House Stark trending but the only Stark that excites you is Tony Stark pic.twitter.com/BDGYjG0cuu — 🚶🏻‍♂️ (@i_am_mams) April 12, 2020

I see House Stark is trending, just a reminder Stannis Baratheon is the one true king endorsed by Ned Stark himself. pic.twitter.com/WuGdv2NblH — JesusDesu (@Rade_Plasma) April 12, 2020

Not sure why House Stark is trending, but Imma stan with my people!!! Stark forever! pic.twitter.com/dM92NIkYfX — Mamba’s#OneFan💜💛 (@tastysunshine73) April 12, 2020

in honor of house stark trending i’m reminding everyone that sansa stark won and is currently ruling winterfell in her family’s honor as queen in the north 😌 pic.twitter.com/uZyYp3ciQv — ginny (@kindredsansa) April 12, 2020

I see that House Stark is trending and I just want to say, The Starks are the best family in Game Of Thrones. Nothing beats the north and that’s a facts. pic.twitter.com/IX12z5sTiq — National Champ JP (@jp_conaway) April 12, 2020

House Stark? Don’t mind if I do pic.twitter.com/T0aw0VY9fr — JDAHIGH (@KINGOFHIALEAH) April 12, 2020

🗣 THE NORTH REMEMBERS

HOUSE STARK FOR LIFE!!!! https://t.co/XQwUBz7znl — 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@gentlescoundrel) April 12, 2020

house stark trending and that’s on queen in the north pic.twitter.com/epQ3yIwmzG — gigi (@elizasscanlen) April 12, 2020

House Stark is trending. I don’t know why, but I choked up a little bit pic.twitter.com/AlEnrM99wL — poptartdaddy (@poptartdaddy) April 12, 2020

I’m just gonna guess as to why House Stark is trending. Wasn’t *almost* this time last year we were all like… pic.twitter.com/mIMuoRIAnN — Susan 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ (@LiteracyBatman) April 12, 2020

House Stark today? I’ll take it all day every day. #housestark pic.twitter.com/0rPmvpw9Te — Lana Nichols (@LaNaCaRiN) April 12, 2020

