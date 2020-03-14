Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Admits She's Annoyed With Jon Snow's Storyline in the Finale

It hasn't quite been a year since the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones, but how the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss series based on George R.R. Martin's novels ended remains something of a difficult spot for fans and, as it turns out, the series' stars as well. Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke recently told The Times that she was "annoyed" with how the series ended in terms of how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) literally got away with murder, facing no consequences for Daenerys' brutal demise.

"Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her," Clarke said. "And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon snow didn't have to deal with something? He got away with murder -- literally."

In the series finale, after the destruction of King's Landing, Jon confronts Daenerys in the destroyed throne room. Daenerys maintains that her actions were necessary, but she's unable to sway Jon who, in turn, betrays her and fatally stabs Daenerys as they kiss. Her dragon, Drogon, arrives and carries away her body and while Jon is imprisoned and faces execution for the crime, he is ultimately sentenced by the elected king Bran to the Night's Watch, which while technically intended to be a punishment in compromise of sorts, it isn't exactly "justice".

Clarke isn't alone in her compassion with how things ended up for Daenerys. The character's trajectory throughout the series was beloved by fans making her demise even more controversial, but when it comes to how the character actually evolved into the woman who would ultimately end up in that throne room with Jon, Clarke has previously revealed that it was the Battle of Winterfell in the final season that tipped the scales in terms of Dany's brutality.

"In the actual battle itself, Dany’s impatient to get in there. She’s like, gunning for a fight," Clarke shares on the Game of Thrones' home video release. "She’s ready to take this guy down. She’s a fierce warrior, although you don’t see a lot of hand-to-hand combat with her, she’s ready to fight to the death."

She added, "Especially at this point, there’s a lot of anger – she’s got all of that in her to put into this fight. It’s not just the matter at hand, but I think because of everything at an emotional level that’s gone on, she’s able to go into her cold-blooded side."

What do you think about Clarke's comments about Jon Snow's finale storyline? Let us know in the comments below.

