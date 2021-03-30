Game of Thrones: Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister Returning for Stage Play

✖

Some of the most popular characters in Game of Thrones history are returning to Westeros for a new tale. This tale, however, won't be told on our TV screens. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is now bringing the world of Game of Thrones to the stage with a new play, one that includes iconic Game of Thrones characters like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister. The play will tell the story of The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a pivotal moment in the history of Westeros.

Unlike other Game of Thrones prequel projects that have been in the works at HBO, this play won't take place in the distant past. The Great Tourney at Harrenhal happened just 16 years prior to the events of the Game of Thrones series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play will debut on Broadway in New York City, London's West End, and in Australia.

The play, which is expected to launch in 2023, comes from Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, in partnership with Kilburn Live. Martin is working on the play alongside award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke.

Here's the official description of the new Game of Thrones play:

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” said Martin in a statement. “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage.”

