Game of Thrones: Jacob Anderson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Grey Worm’s Stunts

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday, and it saw Daenerys Targaryen’s official decent into madness. While it’s likely her close confidants, Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow, will take issue with her burning King’s Landing, Dany still has one person left who will likely follow her anywhere: Grey Worm. During the episode, the Unsullied fought those protecting King’s Landing, and Jacob Anderson (who also releases music under the name Raleigh Ritchie), recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of the stunt work.

“After Sunday’s episode, I want to big up @rowleyirlam and his incredible stunt team. Without these men and women we would all look like (very gracious) experimental dancers, but they make shit look like IT HURTS. And sometimes it did. For them. They took hits and tumbles and ACTUAL FIRE to entertain us all. That’s dedication. Thank you for making Grey Worm look like he can have a scrap,” the actor wrote.

He added, “Fun Fact: Me and Rowley worked together on our first film as actor and stunt coordinator, respectively. 12 YEARS AGO! I kept looking at him and saying in my head ‘look how far we’ve come’. It’s important to remember these things sometimes. I also wanted to post it because I thought I looked cool. Might delete later.”

Many people responded to the video, impressed with the stunt work.

“Dude this past week was my favorite scene of yours. When you picked up that weapon and threw that bad boy for dear life. Intense,” @theblackalejandro replied.

Rowley Irlam, the stunt coordinator Anderson praises in the post, responded in kind.

“You legend, you smashed it! From Winterfell to Kings Landing you rocked the spear! Until next time bro…,” he wrote.

Even the Mother of Dragons herself commented.

“GW 4 LYFE 🔥🙌🏆👏 nice cap boo 😍❤️,” Emilia Clarke wrote.

With one episode of the series left, one of the many questions remaining will be Grey Worm’s fate. Considering Dany’s actions in the last episode, it’s likely her remaining friends won’t make it out alive. Who do you think will go in the final episode? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST

