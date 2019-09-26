Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Honors Her Onscreen Brothers in Emmys Post

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place over the weekend and featured nominations for ten different Game of Thrones cast members. Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) was the only one of the group to take home a prize, winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but the show also won Best Drama Series for the fourth and final time. The other nominees included Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre). Dinklage, Headey, and Coster-Waldau all played siblings on the series, a fact that Headey honored in her most recent Instagram post.

“And that was that… what a night .. my brothers from others mothers… or the same mothers .. whatever it’s confusing .. I love you and couldn’t have done this without you both, no one more daft , kind or supportive… I will cherish all of it. @nikolajwilliamcw #peterdinklage #Lannistersforever 😼😼😼💚,” Headey wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some of Headey’s Game of Thrones co-stars:

“Cuuuuute 🔥,” van Houten replied.

“Lovely. 😊,” John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) added.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) wrote.

“Ok. You guys deserve each other 😘,” Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) commented.

If you’re a fan of the beloved HBO show, there’s more Game of Thrones content for you to look forward to this week! Later today, Emilia Clarke is teaming up with the site, Tiltify, in order to raise money for her organization, SameYou, a charity that helps increase neuro-rehabilitation access after brain injury or stroke. You can read more about the event here.

