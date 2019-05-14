Game of Thrones: Lena Headey Has Nothing But Love for Nathalie Emmanuel in Touching Instagram Post

While Lena Headey may have played a calculated villain on Game of Thrones for the past several years, she clearly has a big heart for her co-stars when the cameras aren’t rolling. Just a couple of weeks ago, Headey’s Cersei gave the order to execute the fan-favorite character Missandei, for no other reason than to prove a point to Daenerys. It was truly a heartbreaking moment for fans of the show, but Headey took no joy in bidding goodbye to co-star Nathalie Emmanuel. Several days after the incident on the wall of King’s Landing, Headey took to social media to honor her friend and colleague.

Late Monday night (or early Tuesday morning depending on where you are), Headey posted a selfie with Game of Thrones co-star Nathalie Emmanuel. It could have been taken on the set, though neither one of them are in costume, and Headey isn’t sporting Cersei’s classic blonde hair.

“Beautiful Nathalie Emmanuel,” Headey wrote in the post. “You represented hope and true strength. I didn’t like that day up there.”

Of course, “that day up there” is referring to the shoot on the wall of King’s Landing, where Cersei gave the order to have Missandei beheaded. The scene was brutal to watch, and surely even more brutal to film. Missandei went out one defiant word, “Dracarys,” telling Daenerys to burn the entire thing to the ground. That’s exactly what she did.

The love between these two performers is clearly mutual. The top comment on Headey’s post is from Emmanuel, who wrote, “Thank you Lena! You are an inspiration.”

Sadly, we won’t see either of their faces in the Game of Thrones series finale on Sunday night, as both characters have already met their end.

