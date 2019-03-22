‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Shares Support for Emilia Clarke After Opening Up About Brain Aneurysms

Game of Thrones is full of immensely powerful characters, both in their physical strength and in their mental fortitude. Earlier this week, star Emilia Clarke reminded her fans that she’s just as strong as her on-screen persona, revealing in an incredibly personal essay that she suffered multiple brain aneurysms after she had filmed Season One, which required multiple surgeries for her survival. While Clarke’s Danaerys Targaryen might not get along well with Cersei Lannister, actress Lena Headey is much more supportive of her co-star, taking to social media to share her admiration for Clarke for opening up about such a personal topic.

Headey shared a photo of her co-star, adding the caption, “It took me a while to know this woman (there are 64000 of us after all) Not until she spoke to me about her experience did I fully realize the warrior she truly is ([Mother of Dragons] for real x209840000) she does really great things for causes that deserve it.”

She added, “She’s kind and determined and funny and aware.”

Clarke revealed the health complications in an essay for the New Yorker, noting that, during a workout back in 2011, she “immediately felt as though an elastic band were squeezing [her] brain.” More than just a common headache, the pain caused Clarke to go to the hospital, learning that she suffered a “life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain.” This type of stroke kills nearly a third of everyone who suffers one.

One of Clarke’s biggest worries was that, given the unexpected nature of the aneurysms, she could suffer another one at anytime.

“But now, after keeping quiet all these years, I’m telling you the truth in full,” the actress admitted. “Please believe me: I know that I am hardly unique, hardly alone. Countless people have suffered far worse, and with nothing like the care I was so lucky to receive.”

Fans can see Headey and Clarke when Game of Thrones returns on April 14th.

