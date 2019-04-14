‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Knows Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne

The day is finally here! The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight, and fans across the globe are wondering one thing: who will sit on the Iron Throne? While it’s unlikely we’ll find out before the series finale, the Internet is abuzz with theories and opinions on the subject. Maisie Williams, the actor best known for playing Arya Stark on the hit HBO series, spoke to Variety during the show’s premiere and revealed who she would pick to rule Westeros. And no, it’s not Arya.

“Sansa Stark. I think Sansa is just the most incredible character and I think she’s learned so much. And I think the world would be a better place with Sansa Stark on the Iron Throne,” Williams shared.

There you have it! Williams is rooting for her onscreen sister and real life best friend, Sophie Turner, to be the last woman standing. Could it happen? Absolutely. There’s no telling how the story will end at this point. While it’s more likely Sansa will end up taking her father’s former position of Warden of the North, there’s always a chance she could sit upon the Iron Throne. Perhaps with her first husband, Tyrion, by her side? Obviously, this is just further speculation, but time is running out on the thrill that is Game of Thrones guesswork.

A few fans commented on Variety‘s tweet, sharing their thoughts on Williams’ choice.

“I’d like that. Can’t wait to see what happens,” @HidaTorres replied.

“Umm did I just get a cheat for my pool?,” @justinAcherry joked.

Whether or not she ends up on the Iron Throne, one thing is clear: Sansa Stark has had an amazing character arc, and she deserves a solid ending.

Who do you think should sit on the Iron Throne? Do you agree with Williams? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones premieres tonight, April 14th, on HBO at 9pm EST.

