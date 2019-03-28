Mountain Dew Releasing ‘Game of Thrones’ Limited Edition Cans

As compared to many other TV series, Game of Thrones and its fantastical setting makes it difficult to incorporate brand promotions, as we’re unlikely to ever see Jon Snow slamming down his favorite soft drink. Despite those difficulties, Mountain Dew has found a way to pay tribute to Westeros and some of its most famous residents. In honor of the final season of the HBO series debuting on April 14th, Mountain Dew is releasing limited edition cans that will be devoid of their iconic green labels when warm, with a colder temperature revealing a list of names Arya Stark intends to kill.

Per press release, “For seven seasons, Game of Thrones fans have watched characters lie, steal, bleed, kill, and sacrifice everything for the Iron Throne. Today, MTN DEW makes the ultimate sacrifice For the Throne – its name. The brand will remove its iconic neon green “face” revealing a stark white, brandless can – ‘A Can Has No Name.’

‘A Can Has No Name’ is a limited-run, special edition MTN DEW can inspired by beloved character Arya Stark and her training with the Faceless Men of Braavos

Faceless Men are a mysterious guild of assassins trained to relinquish their former identities to become ‘no one’

When warm, the cans appear brandless. Once chilled, they reveal Arya’s iconic kill list, a tribute to those killed and a glance at her remaining targets for the final season.

The cans incorporate thermodynamic ink, which is temperature sensitive and allows for colors to change when chilled”

Scoring one of these limited edition cans is easier said than done, though fans across the world are able to take part in the promotion.

“To nab ‘A Can Has No Name,’ MTN DEW is asking Game of Thrones fans and DEW Nation what they would do #ForTheThrone:

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, fans can tell us what they’d sacrifice using program hashtags #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWsweepstakes for a chance to claim ‘A Can Has No Name.’

Fans can also score one of the limited-edition cans in New York City and Los Angeles in the coming days by finding the ‘Masters of Coin,’ uttering the ancient password, and receiving a coin.

The Masters of Coin will then lead them to a designated ground where the coin will dispense a can from the Iron Vending Machine.

More details will be revealed on Mountain Dew social channels in the coming days.”

Stay tuned for more details on the new promotion. The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14th.

