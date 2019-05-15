Game of Thrones: Nathalie Emmanuel Has Hilarious Response to THAT Daenerys Scene

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday, and it saw Daenerys Targaryen’s official decent into madness. Despite King’s Landing’s ringing of the bells to surrender, Dany rode Drogon through the city and destroyed everything in their path, attempting to take the Iron Throne with fire and blood just like she always promised. This divisive move caused some hilarious responses from the cast, including Emilia Clarke herself. However, Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei on the series, had her own funny take on the moment.

Missandei in heaven like: pic.twitter.com/S3PGFx85WC — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 13, 2019

This is a reference to the fact that the previous episode saw Missandei executed by Cersei Lannister, with her final words being “Dracarys.” While she was definitely telling Dany to burn them, she probably didn’t mean all of the innocent people living in the city. Either way, we’re loving Emmanuel’s hilarious take on the scene.

Many fans commented on the actor’s post, clearly enjoying her joke.

“Missandei said I MEANT JUST BURN THE ONE B****!!,” @IfIWereMagneto joked.

“When your best friend *DELIVERS*,” @motowncrowne wrote.

“Missandei thinking… ‘maybe I should have been more specific…,’” @soulbrotha215 added.

In addition to Missandei, the last few episodes of Game of Thrones have seen an array of casualties. The deaths from this season also include Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, The Hound, The Mountain, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Rhaegal, Dolorous Edd, and the Night King. The big question remains of who will live and who will end up on the Iron Throne. If you’re worried that your remaining favorites won’t make it, you’re feelings are valid. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Who do you think will go in the final episode? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

