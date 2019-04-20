‘Game of Thrones’: Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered last week, and the mania over the beloved HBO series is only growing stronger. In a hilarious turn of events, the Night King was apprehended earlier this week by Norwegian police. No, we don’t mean Vladimír Furdík, the actor who plays the Night King…. We mean the actual Night King. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Game of Thrones villain was stopped by the fifth division of the Trondheim police force. The cops took photos of their big capture and shared them in a hilarious Facebook post.

“The police have received many complaints about a man from the northern region involved in criminal activity. Complaints include animal cruelty and property damage (there have been reports of a wall being destroyed), as well as threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.

Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf,” the post reads.

The post has since gone viral with over 40,000 likes and 12,000 comments. Many fans chimed in with their own takes on the situation.

“I’m so pleased the night watch of Trondheim police is patrolling the Northern Borders, for what comes down over the ice… keeping us southerners safe. Thank you,” Robert Yates wrote.

“Well, keep the spears away from him,” Douglas Coffield joked.

“I guess we southerner should thank you Norwegian people for protecting us,” Mikel Poisse added.

The fifth division’s superintendent, Markus Ree, explained the stunt in an interview with Newsweek. “Funny posts like this one help engage social media users.. That’s useful when we later ask for help solving crimes or searching for missing persons,” he shared.

The Night King may have been apprehended, but that won’t stop fans from tuning into the final five episodes of the series. The first episode of the new season ended with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving at Winterfell for the first time since pushing Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of the window in the series premiere. The episode finished just as the two characters saw each other for the first time, and fans are eager to see how their reunion will unfold in tomorrow’s follow-up.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

