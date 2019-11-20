Celebrate the End of Game of Thrones With Ommegang’s Newest Beer, My Watch Has Ended

After eight seasons and nearly a decade spent broadcasting on HBO, the end has finally come for Game of Thrones. With the release of the last episode “The Iron Throne” earlier this year, the war for Westeros and the invasion of the White Walkers have both come to a close. And to celebrate, Brewery Ommegang released their final Game of Thrones-inspired beer that’s meant to serve as a fitting end to their special ales, leaving a satisfying taste behind as fans say goodbye to the epic fantasy series.

Ommegang’s latest offering is titled My Watch Has Ended; it’s a full-bodied brown ale with hints of sweetness that linger on the tongue after it goes down, providing a strong flavor that doesn’t overwhelm as the bottle empties. It’s a delicious and strong ale, the kind that you’d knock down in a tavern after a hard fought victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is officially described as an “imperial brown ale brewed with maple syrup and fenugreek,” and the recipe itself is in homage to the newest King of Westeros, Bran Stark.

“We’ve brewed an amazing array of different beers over the course of this partnership, and it’s been our pleasure to be part of this phenomonal story,” said Brewery Ommegang president Doug Campbell. “A tribute to fans everywhere, My Watch Has Ended is a fitting end to the series, and a reflection of the mindset of fans now that this epic story has come to a close. We hope it’s something they’ll enjoy with friends as they reminisce about their favorite episodes and characters.”

“Fifteen beers and six years later, we’ve now arrived at our aptly named final beer, My Watch Has Ended,” added Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of Licensing & Retail. “What an incredible collaboration this partnership with Brewery Ommegang has been, and we couldn’t be prouder of this final product. Cheers!”

My Watch Has Ended has an ABV of 8% and comes bottled by the pint for $11.99 MSRP. It is now available at select retailers across the United States.

The final season of Game of Thrones will be available on Blu-ray on December 3rd.

More information about Brewery Ommegang’s latest Game of Thrones ale can be found at their website.