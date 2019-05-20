Game of Thrones Fans Pay Tribute to Peter Dinklage’s Performance Throughout the Entire Series

Last night’s series finale of Game of Thrones was polarizing for fans of the HBO fantasy drama. One thing everyone seems to agree on is that Peter Dinklage killed it as Tyrion Lannister.

Dinklage won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of “the Imp,” Tyrion Lannister, Game of Thrones. Dinklage’s dramatic acting has been a lynchpin of the series from the starts. No matter what fans feel about the show’s writing in the later seasons, Dinklage’s acting skills remained consistent.

With “The Iron Throne” marking what should be Dinklage’s final performance as Tyrion Lannister, fans are singing his praises on social media. Here we’ve rounded up some of the comments Game of Thrones fans have made on Twitter.

What did you think of Dinklage’s performance in Game of Thrones and in the series finale episode? Should he win another Emmy Award? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

Thank You

Thank you Peter Dinklage for bringing Tyrion Lannister, the best Character in Game of Thrones.#GameOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/c8uGqIqYd1 — Somit Meshram (@somit_meshram) May 20, 2019

The $#!+

Yooo Peter Dinklage is the shit!!!!! — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) May 20, 2019

Emmy Lock

I think that both Maisie Williams and Peter Dinklage are a lock to win the Emmys this year.



#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hzN4MxRnry — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 20, 2019

Emmy Please

Also Peter Dinklage Emmy for that episode pls — Michael Tucker (@michaeltuckerla) May 20, 2019

Just Give Him the Emmy

Just give Peter Dinklage the Emmy right away. He was outstanding! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2nyAk6055Y — Kreidy Giantsbane (@kreidy_b) May 20, 2019

Three Stars

Three Stars of Game of Thrones’ Finale:



3. Peter Dinklage

2. Peter Dinklage

1. Peter Dinklage/Peter Dinklage (tie) — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) May 20, 2019

Another Emmy

Better Than Lost

Peter Dinklage > Entire cast of Lost — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) May 20, 2019

Master Class

I had the privilege of briefly working with Peter Dinklage on the sitcom I’m with Her. He’s great at every role he fills. But his acting master class on #GameOfThrones has been one for the ages. #GameOfThronesFinale — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 20, 2019

