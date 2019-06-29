Game of Thrones Rumored Prequel Logo Leaks

With the controversial final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones having come and gone, work on the eagerly-anticipated prequel series is underway. Earlier this month it was confirmed that filming on the prequel series had begun in Northern Ireland and now, if the leaked image is accurate, the series may have also just gotten a name and logo: Bloodmoon.

Over on fan site Watchers on the Wall it’s being reported that Bloodmoon is the potentially the title for the series (something that we’ve heard previously) with the name appearing on a production sheet from the series. That sheet also reveals the logo for the series — or at least a simple version of it — as well. You can see it for yourself in the tweet below.

Now, it’s important to remember that HBO has not confirmed that the name Bloodmoon is the permanent title for the prequel series and, likewise, has not confirmed the logo either. It’s possible that both are simply placeholders and it’s certainly not the only title that has been suggested for the series. Author George R.R. Martin has himself suggested the title The Long Night, though that title was used for the third episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season. If Bloodmoon does end up being the prequel series’ official title, it’s possible that there will be a different logo than the one used on the production sheet, even if just a more refined version of this leaked one.

Whatever the series’ official title ends up being, it will take place in a very different Westeros than what fans of Game of Thrones are accustomed to seeing. The prequel will take fans thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and that could include different creatures — such as mammoths. Earlier this week, a Twitter account seemingly dedicated to following the production of the prequel series shared a new image showing off some of the signage surrounding the production, a sign that included pictures of mammoths.

“Westeros is a very different place,” Martin previously said of the prequel’s setting. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.

Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) is serving as the showrunner of the new series, with help from franchise creator George R.R. Martin and director S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones). The series features an ensemble cast led by Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

