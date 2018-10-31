‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘the Long Night’ Casts Josh Whitehouse in Lead Role

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel has found its male lead in Josh Whitehouse.

According to Deadline, the British actor has been cast as the lead in the Game of Thrones prequel pilot from writer Jane Goldman and executive producer and Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

The Game of Thrones prequel, now believed to be titled The Long Night, yesterday announced that Naomi Watts will play the show’s female lead.

Whitehouse starred Northern Soul and The Happy Worker. He’s next set for a role in the musical remake of Valley Girl, where he’ll play the character originated by Nicholas Cage. He’s currently appearing on the BBC series Poldark.

HBO did not comment on Deadline’s report. No details about Whitehouse’s character or storyline were revealed.

The Long Night is expected to take place some 8000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, during the period of Westeros’s history known as the Age of Heroes. The title suggests that it will tell the tale of the first coming of the White Walkers when the world was cast into darkness for years.

The Long Night is one of multiple Game of Thrones spinoff projects in development. Martin confirmed that some are in active development and suggested that one may have to do with the history of House Targaryen.

“Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development,” Martin wrote. “I can’t tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of Fire & Blood when it is released on November 20, though.”

Fire & Blood is Martin’s new book being released in November. It is the first in a planned two-part history of Houe Targaryen, beginning with the arrival of Aegon the Conqueror at Dragonstone. The book is said to reveal new information about the Doom of Valyria, Aegon’s conquest of the seven kingdoms, the Targaryen civil war known as “the Dance with Dragons,” and the reign of Maegor the Cruel.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on HBO in 2019.