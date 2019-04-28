‘Game of Thrones’ Reveals What the Night King Wants

The final episode of Game of Thrones is in full swing, setting the stage for the biggest battle Westeros has ever seen. After the events of the Battle of Blackwater, Hardhome, and the Battle of the Bastards, it’s hard to imagine the fantasy series topping these epic episodes. Well, get ready, because the Battle of Winterfell will prove to be the biggest conflict yet between the living and the dead.

But we already know there is a lot to deal with, as Cersei Lannister is still lurking in the shadows and waiting for the right time to strike. And yet, there’s still hope, because we now know what the Night King wants. Bran Stark, now known as the Three-Eyed Raven, just explained the villain’s motivations in the second episode of the season during a conversation with Jaime Lannister.

“He’ll never expose himself,” Jaime suggested of the Night King’s plans.

“Yes, he will,” Bran replied. “He’ll come for me. He’s tried before, many times, with many Three-Eyes Ravens.”

When asked what he wants, Bran was quick to reply:

“An endless night. He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory,” he adds.

There you have it. The Night King is after Bran to ensure that death consumes the world. The only question now is whether or not the army of the dead will succeed.

We can only assume the Battle of Winterfell is right around the corner. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated fight between the living and dead are scarce, there has definitely been enough hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

