Game of Thrones Fans Are Asking “Where is Ghost?”

Warning! Major spoilers for Game of Thrones below!

Game of Thrones‘ Battle of Winterfell has officially begun, and fans have already felt the pain of many losses over the course of the episode. But the deaths have not left as big of an impact as the worry fans have had for Ghost. After appearing as part of the vanguard in the opening act of the latest episode, Ghost has seemingly disappeared as quickly as that front line did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has left fans not only worried for the precious, precious wolf but now they have not stopped wondering just where he is. Ghost did not appear through the rest of the episode, and with his important life on the line fans will not give in until they get their answers.

Read on to see some of the ways fans are reacting to Ghost’s absence and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Omg somebody tell me WHERE TF IS GHOST???!!! HE CHARGED IN WITH THE DOTHRAKI BUT F!!!! #GameofThones #GOTS8E3 #BattleForWinterfell #BattleofWinterfell — Jay-Potato (@JayPotato1) April 29, 2019

WHERE TF IS GHOST???? 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 — Ser Ade, Connoisseur of Plantain (@adey_yinkah) April 29, 2019

WHERE THE FUCK IS GHOST HE DIDNT RUN BACK WITH JORAH I SWEAR IF YOU’VE DONE HIM DIRTY LIKE THAT #BattleOfWinterfell — James 🌵 (@James_Lock1999) April 29, 2019

Where is Ghost?!?! He ran with the Dothraki and they didn’t end well. These bastards better not have killed him. #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/SSJzFkzFvl — Nikki (@NikkiKrause3105) April 29, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!