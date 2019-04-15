‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Can Sympathize With Cersei About the Elephants

The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones premiere has arrived and as expected, it’s been following Westeros as they gather their forces to fight the White Walkers invading the North. As with story arcs in seasons passed, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is already up to her mischevious ways…

WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the Season 8 premiere.

As Cersei remains in King’s Landing, she’s seen working on rebuilding a new army with Euron Greyjoy, using the Golden Company of Essos. Led by Captain-General Harry Strickland, the Golden Company arrives in King’s Landing. Cersei goes over the Golden Company’s assets with Euron and Strickland and the Queen soon finds out the Golden Company arrive without elephants. What follows is a goofy exchange between the three, explaining why the massive animals weren’t able to cross the ocean.

Cersi being upset because she didn’t get war elephants is a whole mood #GameofThrones — Khadija🦁 (@Khadija_Frank) April 15, 2019

Cersi was talking about elephants like they ain’t got 2 WHOLE dragons — Draco (@Vanish_Sd) April 15, 2019

Lmaoooo cersi just got beat by Euron and can only think about the missing elephants. Euron must got trash sex — Steamin Willy Beaman (@JordyLamb) April 15, 2019

Did Cersi think the elephants would be a match for the dragons? She seems really hung up on them. #GOT — PJamma (@mspammajamma) April 15, 2019

Cersi.. is bugging how they gonna travel in them boats with elephants #GAMEOFTHRONES @GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere #GOT8 — The Social Nubian (@TheSocialNubian) April 15, 2019

