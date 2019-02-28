‘Game of Thrones’ Releases 20 Chilling Season 8 Character Photos

The end is almost here, as the final season of HBO’s celebrated fantasy series Game of Thrones is set to debut in just a month and a half. In six weeks or so, all of the secrets will be revealed, the war with the Night King will commence, and the final moves for the Iron Throne will be made.

One of the best things about this final season is that there has been so much secrecy surrounding the production, and the book series that the series is based on has yet to be completed, so we genuinely have no idea who could end up on the throne by the time it’s all over (if there’s still a throne left to take). HBO added to the intrigue of that very mystery on Thursday, releasing a ton of new character photos, placing each and every important character on the show on the Iron Throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these photos contain the characters we actually think could take over Westeros, like Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei, or even Tyrion. Then there are others who no one expects to end up in the highest position possible, but have been so instrumental in the series that they’ve earned a place in this final conversation. This includes characters like Samwell Tarly, Missandei, The Hound, Jorah Mormont, and Varys.

There are 20 of these new photos in all, and you can check out each and every one of them below! Fun fact, each of these characters now has a custom emoji on Twitter if you simply hashtag their name!

Game of Thrones‘ final season arrives on April 14th.

Arya

Bran

Brienne

Cersei

Daenerys

Davos

Euron

Greyworm

The Hound

Jaime

Jon Snow

Jorah

Melisandre

Missandei

Night King

Sam

Sansa

Theon

Tyrion

Varys