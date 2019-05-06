Game Of Thrones Fans Feel Bad For Sad Ghost

Game of Thrones fans Sunday were saddened at the state of Ghost in Season 8 episode 4, after the direwolf was shown wounded — but alive — in a funeral scene following his participation in the Battle of Winterfell.

Casualties of the strife included Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). Now fans are relieved to spot the noble creature among the survivors.

The little-seen pet once adopted by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was last seen in Season 6 before returning in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” before the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his forces marched on the castle of Winterfell with his undead army.

This latest cameo comes as part of Ghost’s “fair amount of screen time” this season as promised by visual-effects supervisor Joe Bauer, who told Huffington Post the series was forced to limit appearances of Ghost and sister Nymeria due to budgetary limitations.

“The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways,” Bauer said, stressing the use of real animals is “a bit limited.”

“I think that has something to do with why the direwolves are in the show but they’re not maybe as integral as they are in the books,” Bauer said, pointing to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Bauer promised the creature is “very present and does some pretty cool things in Season 8,” which concludes May 19.

me when everyone else is injured: yes very sad



ghost has a cut/ burn: WHAT THE FUCK IS THE EGREGIOUS VIOLENCE YOU SICK BASTARDS LEAVE MY PUPPY ALONE #gameofthrones — S A F I Y A🧜🏽‍♀️ (@Safiya_Russell) May 6, 2019

Don’t see Ghost for 3 years and now he’s like the poster boy for sad scenes. #GameofThrones — Dakota Clark (@DakotaDClark) May 6, 2019

GHOST LOOKS SO SAD — buttery crispy flake (@becccafaithh) May 6, 2019

While it IS a sad moment, I’m happy that Ghost is alive at the mass funeral pyre #GameOfThrones — SBMcLean🦋 (@curlySB_McLean) May 6, 2019

#Ghost being alive just put the BIGGEST smile on my face in an otherwise incredibly sad moment 😪 @GameOfThrones #GoT — Gavin Michael (@gav_in_tx) May 6, 2019

The opening scene is so sad 😭💔



But shout out to ghost for making it man!! #GoT #GameOfThrones #Episode4 pic.twitter.com/BiaG4eDxRj — The North Remembers (@Nwatshinaka) May 6, 2019

I’m trying to get sad about this funeral but really I’m just happy that Ghost is still alive — Dolorous James (@jcsaffo21) May 6, 2019

