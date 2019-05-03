Will Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Leak Early?

The dust has settled on the Battle for Winterfell, the Night King has been destroyed, and now the alliance in the north must pick up the pieces and figure out where their alliances lie. But fans have to wait for the newest episode of Game of Thrones to finally air on HBO this Sunday. That is, unless the episode happens to leak early.

HBO has had a huge issue with keeping new episodes of Game of Thrones under wraps over the last few seasons. Episodes from Season 7 hit streaming sites days in advance of their planned broadcasts, while insiders have leaked images and plot details over the course of Season 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carriers were also having issues with the release schedule, as DirecTV NOW premiered the season premiere hours before it was supposed to air on HBO, and two weeks ago Amazon Prime in Germany made the second episode available to subscribers before it played on the channel.

After last week’s episode “The Long Night,” fans are eager to find out how Westeros will move on now that the Army of the Dead has been defeated. And based on their track record, we wouldn’t be surprised if the new episode gets out of HBO’s hands before its intended air date.

There are many possibilities, of course; the episode could be uploaded to the dark corners of the Internet, or one of HBO’s carriers could make it available online due to a mistake, or someone on Reddit could come forward with all of the juicy details.

Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke teased the scope of the remaining episodes while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, teasing that they will blow the battle against the White Walkers out of the water.

“Which are gonna be mental,” Clarke said of the next three episodes. “Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is aahhhhh. I mean episodes 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane.”

We’ll all find out what she means this weekend, or maybe sooner unless HBO can help it.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this weekend on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!