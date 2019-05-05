Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Leaks Online

It looks like a leak has sprung again for Game of Thrones. As the hit series prepares to debut a new episode of season eight, it seems episode four has leaked early with clips of it going live on social media.

According to a report by Variety, Game of Thrones next episode hit social media earlier today in pieces. A video of about 30-seconds surfaced on Twitter and Youtube ahead of its premiere tonight, and it wasn’t a small leak by any means.

After all, reports say the clip supposedly shows a major death, but the clip has since been taken down on social media.

This new leak marks yet another one to overshadow Game of Thrones‘ final season. The release is the fourth one to hit season eight out of — well — four episodes thus far. The new season saw its premiere leak several hours early on DirecTV while the second hit social media ahead of time. Photos taken from the third episode went live early, and it seems Game of Thrones has continued that streak with its next episode.

If you are hoping to avoid these spoilers, it would be wise to hop off social media until Game of Thrones comes on tonight. HBO will release the fourth episode in full in a matter of hours, but if you cannot wait, there are corners of the Internet on Reddit discussing the surfaced clips here.

Of course, there is good reason to avoid spoilers unless you’re simply inclined to knowing secrets ahead of time. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harrington admitted episode 4 is his favorite of the season, and it all his to do with its tense atmosphere.

“One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington admitted. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

Are you surprised by this leak? What do you think they’ll be about? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

