Game of Thrones: Tormund Is in the Friendzone and Fans Aren’t Okay With it

For fans who love seeing relationships blossom, there has been one love triangle on Game of Thrones worth keeping up with for the past few seasons. Tormund Giantsbane has clearly been in love with Brienne of Tarth since he first saw her, and he hasn’t been that shy about letting everyone know it. At the same time, chemistry has been brewing between Brienne and Jaime, though that has been a complicated matter from the jump. Just about every fan has chosen which man they want to see Brienne end up with, and she finally made her choice tonight.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

After the Battle of Winterfell, Brienne left a feast with Jaime in tow, and it was easy to assume what would happen next. Well, those assumptions were correct, and poor Tormund Giantsbane saw the couple walk off together.

Tormund admitted that he was heartbroken after seeing Brienne with Jaime, and the fans who have been rooting for the Wildling to win Brienne’s affection were just as upset on social media. They quickly flooded Twitter with well wishes to Tormund after his devastating heartbreak. (Though let’s be honest, Tormund rebounded rather quickly.)

Poor Tormund

When She Walked Away

Tormund when Brienne walked away #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/WWxPJjdIyR — John Kelly Q (@JohnKellyQ) May 6, 2019

Wow

WRONG

They doin my boy Tormund WRONG! #gameofthrones — Whorechata (@enlightenedpie) May 6, 2019

Jaime Doesn’t Deserve Her

I’m so hurt for tormund sister fucker didn’t deserve this https://t.co/F3wis6EJd3 — King of Westeros (@BearsnCats) May 6, 2019

HOW?!

HOW CAN YOU DO TORMUND LIKE THAT — Baker Mayfield’s Burner (@DangerousBM69) May 6, 2019

Broken

NO!

Tormund when he sees Jaime walking off with Brienne#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/cWkuhYLQE7 — ish (@_IshAzad) May 6, 2019

We’ve Been There

My Heart Is Broken

I’m So Sorry

Make It Stop