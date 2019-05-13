What Does the Mountain Look Like Without His Helmet on Game of Thrones?

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór J Björnsson) continues serving as the go-to enforcer of the throne, often going to great lengths to protect Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and the Iron Throne. The character’s been through a lot over the course of eight seasons, including an apparent death and subsequent resurrection. Since he’s undergone a pseudo resurrection, the character is never seen without his helmet, which begs the question — what does the character look like under all that armor?

Börnsson himself shared a picture of himself without a helmet nearly three years ago, soon after he underwent the transformation.

Behind the scenes… pic.twitter.com/TrbkM5FjDB — Hafþór J Björnsson (@ThorBjornsson_) July 15, 2016

The character’s been played by three different actors through the duration of the show. Conan Stevens played the character a few episodes in the inaugural season while Ian Whyte took over for the show’s sophomore outing. Björnsson has played the character since season four.

With Clegane’s younger brother Sandor “The Hound” head to King’s Landing with Arya Stark, fans are hoping the two will face off in the CleganeBowl, something fans are calling the inevitable meeting and battle between the Brothers Clegane.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights beginning at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

Do you think we’ll get the CleganeBowl tonight? Who do you think would win in the battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

