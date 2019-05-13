Game of Thrones Fans Are Calling The Hound Father of the Year

Despite the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones ending up quite divisive among fans, most seemed to agree that Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann) was one of the standout parts of the show. In fact, many fans took to Twitter to nominate the character for Westeros’ fictional Father of the Year award.

Ahead of his inevitable demise in “The Bells,” Clegane served as a foundation to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), offering her advice and motivation to the very end, and fans were quick to notice. Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the dedicated character…

Ser Sandor

Sandor Clegane has to be the father of the year

my respect, The Hound #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xGoth1yRa0 — jericho targaryen (@echospier) May 13, 2019

Blood Doesn’t Matter

The Hound gets the award for father of the year. And that’s not even her dad. #got — Let Jon Snow drive the boat (@NotDrakeButJosh) May 13, 2019

FotY

RIP Big Homie

The hound truly deserves father of the year



rip big homie — small frame kween (@itsTALforshort) May 13, 2019

Running Roosters

The award for father of the year goes to The Hound 💗 https://t.co/rMtyrcNN1m — Fox Sin of Greed 🦊🇬🇩 (@QueenTaige) April 30, 2019

Perfect Track Record

the hound father of the year 10/10 — stressed 3000 (@soleil_xmh) May 13, 2019

No Questions Asked