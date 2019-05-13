TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Calling The Hound Father of the Year

Despite the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones ending up quite divisive among fans, most […]

By

Despite the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones ending up quite divisive among fans, most seemed to agree that Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann) was one of the standout parts of the show. In fact, many fans took to Twitter to nominate the character for Westeros’ fictional Father of the Year award.

Ahead of his inevitable demise in “The Bells,” Clegane served as a foundation to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), offering her advice and motivation to the very end, and fans were quick to notice. Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the dedicated character…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central.

Were you satisfied with how The Hound’s story arc ended this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!

Ser Sandor

Blood Doesn’t Matter

FotY

RIP Big Homie

Running Roosters

Perfect Track Record

No Questions Asked

Tagged:
,

Related Posts