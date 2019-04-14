How Do You Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere Online

It is finally here. The final season of Game of Thrones premieres tonight (Sunday, April 14) on HBO and fans will finally see how the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros fares in the final battle against the White Walkers. With the final chapter kicking off tonight, many fans are looking for all the details no on the series itself, but on how to tune in to the beginning of the end so to help you plan, here’s a guide to how to watch the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones online.

Now, before we get too far into how to tune in to tonight’s premiere online a quick disclaimer: we will only be detailing the legal ways to watch Game of Thrones online. While there are certainly a variety of ways to check in on Westeros, we want you to know the noble and honorable ways. Fortunately, there are some excellent options for tuning in and some of them are free for limited periods of time. Also, it’s important to note that the options outlined below are largely for those in the United States, but there are international avenues available as well, such as NOW TV in the U.K. and Hotstar in the Indian subcontinent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is HBO Now, the official streaming service from the HBO Network. Don’t have cable? No problem. You can use HBO Now to access all of the network’s programming, including Game of Thrones. The service costs $15 per month but does offer a free trial that gives you the first month free. Best part? You can watch on any supported device — including your phone, table or TV.

If you are someone who hasn’t cut the cord and are still a cable subscriber with HBO, you can obviously watch at home via the network properly. But if you happen to not be at home you’re still in luck. HBO Go is, essentially, HBO Now for those who are subscribed to HBO through their cable or satellite service. Just direct your browser to the HBO Go site or use the app on your supported device, and you can tune in to the premiere at the same time it debuts on the network.

Don’t want to just subscribe to HBO Now and don’t have cable or satellite? Streaming has you covered, too. Hulu offers an HBO add-on for $15 each month that allows subscribers to access live HBO streaming even if they aren’t subscribed to Hulu’s live TV tier. The Hulu option also gives subscribers access to HBO Now, giving additional options for viewing. It’s a similar situation for Amazon Prime members, too. The Amazon Channels program allows for people to sign up for the HBO add-on at $15 a month with content available to live-stream via the Amazon Prime Video app on most devices.

Are you excited for the premiere of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season tonight? Let us know in the comments below.

Game of Thrones debuts tonight, Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!