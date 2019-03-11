‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Opening Episodes’ Lengths Revealed

HBO has confirmed the length of the first two episodes of Game of Thrones‘ final season.

As spotted by Winter Is Coming, the Game of Thrones season eight premiere episode is listed as being 54 minutes long. The second episode of the season is listed as 58 minutes long.

This information follows a report suggesting the first two episodes of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season would each be 60 minutes long, and that the remaining four episodes would each be 80 minutes long. The report originated at a meeting of TV network executives in France.

As noted at the time, the chances of all six of the final episodes of Game of Thrones landing on such specific, rounded runtimes seemed low, but those numbers could have been close estimates. The first two episodes are running just under 60 minutes since crossing over that mark requires the show’s creators to notify HBO and request permission, and then HBO has to notify its partners. Those final four episodes probably fall in the 75-85 minute range with all of the proper notifications going out and most parties probably being fine with it because of how huge Game of Thrones is worldwide.

The long runtimes fit with HBO chief Richard Piepler’s description of the show’s final season as being like six movies.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” Plepler said. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Director David Nutter has also previously hinted that the episodes would be longer than average.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” Nutter shared during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread.

Nutter also expressed how happy he is with how the show’s final season turned out.

“I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends,” Nutter wrote. “I think that [the showrunners] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres April 15th on HBO.

