‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Has The Internet Going Wild

Game of Thrones has kept fans hanging for its final season, but the hit series won’t dangle audiences for much longer. This year, the HBO epic will debut its eighth season, and its very first trailer has got the Internet going wild.

So, if you are ready to descend into a world of White Walkers and dragons, you’re in the right place.

Earlier today, the folks at HBO hit up the Internet with the first trailer for Game of Thrones season eight. The network shared the theatrical reel to get fans hyped in the morning, and the Internet responded in kind.

As you can see below, fans are hitting up sites like Twitter with their first impressions, and they are all sorts of emotional. Not only has Game of Thrones been on hiatus for awhile, but it’s coming back with a final season promising to wow fans.

Recently, Entertainment Weekly did an in-depth feature on the series, and it was there the Game of Thrones showrunners teased the scale of its finale.

“We want people to love it,” Dan Weiss explained. “It matters a lot to us. “We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions.”

“There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. I’m hoping for the Breaking Bad [finale] argument where it’s like, ‘Is that an A or an A+?’”

For now, fans will have to cling to this trailer and any further footage teases until April. HBO is slated to bring back Game of Thrones for its final season on April 14, and the must-watch event will capture social media’s attention once more with all its big reveals and even bigger deaths.

