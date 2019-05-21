George R.R. Martin Shares Touching Goodbye to Game of Thrones TV Series

Fans all over the world have been experiencing a wide range of emotions for the past day or so, after Game of Thrones‘ series finale debuted on Sunday night. George R.R. Martin, who penned the franchise’s original book series, is the latest to break his silence on the landmark television event.

Martin recently took to his official blog, where he memorialized the show’s conclusion in a post titled “An Ending.” In it, Martin chronicles the beginnings of how the HBO adaptation of Thrones came about, and the monumental ways that it has impacted his life in the past decade-plus of time.

“The last night, the last show. After eight epic seasons, HBO’s GAME OF THRONES series has come to an end.” Martin’s post says in part. It is hard to believe it is over, if truth be told. The years have gone past in the blink of an eye. Can it really have been more than a decade since my manager Vince Gerardis set up a meeting at the Palm in LA, and I sat down for the first time with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a lunch that lasted well past dinner? I asked them if they knew who Jon Snow’s mother was. Fortunately, they did. That was how it started. It ended last night.”

“I had no clue, that afternoon at the Palm, that I was about to embark on a journey that would change my life.” Martin continued. “I had optioned books and stories for television and film before. Some had even been made There was no way to know that this one was going to be different, that this pilot would not only be shot, but would go on to become the most successful show in the history of HBO, win a record number of Emmy Awards, become the most popular (and most pirated) show in the world, and transform a group of talented but largely unknown actors into major celebrities and stars. Even less did I imagine that I would somehow become a celebrity as well… and if truth be told, I’m still not sure how that happened. It has been a wild ride, to say the least.”

Martin also makes a point to thank the cast and crew who have helped make the show what it is, and hint that he might not be afraid to share his favorite memories of the show.

“…Any other network, and GAME OF THRONES would not have been what it became.” Martin explained. “Most other networks, this series never gets made at all. I could go on and on… and have, as I’ve been writing this post in my head… but there’s really too much to say. Parting is such sweet sorrow, the Bard wrote. In the weeks and months to come, I may post about some of my favorite moments from the making of this show… now and again, when I am feeling nostalgic… but just now, there are so many memories, and no time to do them all justice.”

